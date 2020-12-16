Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Dec 16 2020
Saif Ali Khan booked for controversial ‘Adipurush’ statement

Wednesday Dec 16, 2020

Saif Ali Khan irked fans with his comments about India that ruffled the feathers of netizens

B-Town actor Saif Ali Khan after stirring chaos with his earlier statement, has now landed in legal trouble.

According to reports, a case has been registered against the Tanhaji actor for hurting the religious sentiments following his interview about Adipurush where he claimed to showcase the ‘humane’ side of Ravan.

The plea will be heard in the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in Uttar Pradesh, IANS reported.

The Hum Tum star irked fans with his comments about India that ruffled the feathers of netizens after he tried to ‘humanize’ the villain in his next film Adipurush—for which he has already been roped in.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Khan said: "It's interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off his nose.”

As per IBTimes, in the original scripts of Ramayana, Ravan was evil while Ram was pious which is why the actor’s comments may have left a handful of people displeased.

