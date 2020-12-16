Can't connect right now! retry
Sindh govt appoints new chairman for Board of Secondary Education, Karachi

Wednesday Dec 16, 2020

The new chairman of Board Secondary Education Karachi Syed Sharaf Ali Shah. — Photo by author

The Sindh government has appointed a new chairman to lead the Board of Secondary Education, Karachi (BSEK), a notification issued from the universities and boards department said Wednesday.

The notification issue d for his appointment. — Photo by author

The new chairman, Syed Sharaf Ali Shah, has been appointed for a tenure of three years in place of Dr Saeeduddin upon the recommendation of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

"The interim contract of Dr Saeeduddin as Chairman Board of Secondary Education [...] is hereby terminated with immediate effect," the notification said.

Read more: Sindh appoints Dr Saeeduddin as new intermediate board chairman

It is pertinent to mention that the Sindh government has appointed Dr Saeeduddin as the new chairman of the Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi (BIEK).

