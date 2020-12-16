Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Dec 16 2020
By
Rana Javaid

Sindh appoints Dr Saeeduddin as new intermediate board chairman Karachi

By
Rana Javaid

Wednesday Dec 16, 2020

The new chairman of the Board Intermediate Education Karachi Dr Saeeduddin. — Photo by reporter

  • Dr Saeeduddin appointed as chairman for Board Intermediate Education Karachi
  • Dr Saeeduddin replaces Prof Imam Ahmed to become new chairman
  • The new chairman has been appointed for three years

The Sindh government on Wednesday appointed a new chairman to lead the Board Intermediate Education Karachi, a notification issued from the universities and boards department said.

The notification issue d for his appointment. — Photo by author

The new chairman, Dr Saeeduddin, has been appointed for a tenure of three years in place of professor Imam Ahmed.

"The interim contract of Prof. Imam Ahmed as chairman, Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi [...] is hereby terminated with immediate effect," read the notification.

Read more: No practical exams for matric, intermediate students in Punjab

Before his new appointment, Dr Saeeduddin remained the Matric board's chairman for four years, where he took several steps to facilitate students and based on his performance there, the government has given him the new responsibility. 

More From Pakistan:

Ready to sacrifice PPP govt in Sindh to overthrow PM Imran Khan: Bilawal Bhutto

Ready to sacrifice PPP govt in Sindh to overthrow PM Imran Khan: Bilawal Bhutto
Federal cabinet's move is illegal, only ECP can decide date of elections, says Raza Rabbani

Federal cabinet's move is illegal, only ECP can decide date of elections, says Raza Rabbani
If you can't help women, give them space: Shoaib Akhtar tells men

If you can't help women, give them space: Shoaib Akhtar tells men
Pakistan-born scientist ​​​​​​​​Asifa Akhtar to get Germany's most prestigious research funding award

Pakistan-born scientist ​​​​​​​​Asifa Akhtar to get Germany's most prestigious research funding award
MDCAT 2020: PMC to reissue results after finding 'error'

MDCAT 2020: PMC to reissue results after finding 'error'
Canada improves overall travel advisory for Pakistan

Canada improves overall travel advisory for Pakistan
Coronavirus: Govt took the 'right decision to close schools,' says Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood

Coronavirus: Govt took the 'right decision to close schools,' says Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood
169 Pakistanis deported from Saudi Arabia, Greece return home

169 Pakistanis deported from Saudi Arabia, Greece return home
Nation mourns six years of APS Peshawar attack

Nation mourns six years of APS Peshawar attack
PM Imran Khan surpasses 13mn followers on Twitter

PM Imran Khan surpasses 13mn followers on Twitter

Latest

view all