Sindh appoints Dr Saeeduddin as new intermediate board chairman Karachi

The new chairman of the Board Intermediate Education Karachi Dr Saeeduddin. — Photo by reporter

Dr Saeeduddin appointed as chairman for Board Intermediate Education Karachi

Dr Saeeduddin replaces Prof Imam Ahmed to become new chairman

The new chairman has been appointed for three years

The Sindh government on Wednesday appointed a new chairman to lead the Board Intermediate Education Karachi, a notification issued from the universities and boards department said.



The notification issue d for his appointment. — Photo by author

The new chairman, Dr Saeeduddin, has been appointed for a tenure of three years in place of professor Imam Ahmed.

"The interim contract of Prof. Imam Ahmed as chairman, Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi [...] is hereby terminated with immediate effect," read the notification.

Before his new appointment, Dr Saeeduddin remained the Matric board's chairman for four years, where he took several steps to facilitate students and based on his performance there, the government has given him the new responsibility.