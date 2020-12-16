Man arrested in Lahore for allegedly swindling 10,000 people with online jobs

Wednesday Dec 16, 2020
LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested a man accused of swindling about 10,000 people with online jobs.
While conducting an operation in Lahore, the FIA Cyber Crime Wing arrested the man who allegedly robbed innocent people with his scam.
The deputy director of the FIA stated that the suspect had created several pages on social media in the name of well-known companies.
According to officials, he used to advertise online jobs on fake pages and then demand money from them.
He allegedly deceived 10,000 people from various cities — including Lahore and Karachi.