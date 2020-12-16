Can't connect right now! retry
Man arrested in Lahore for allegedly swindling 10,000 people with online jobs

The accused had created several pages on social media in the name of well-known companies. (Representational image). Photo: Geo tv/File

  • The accused had created several pages on social media in the name of well-known companies.

  • He used to advertise online jobs on fake pages and then demand money from them.

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested a man accused of swindling about 10,000 people with online jobs.

While conducting an operation in Lahore, the FIA ​​Cyber ​​Crime Wing arrested the man who allegedly robbed innocent people with his scam.

The deputy director of the FIA ​​stated that the suspect had created several pages on social media in the name of well-known companies.

According to officials, he used to advertise online jobs on fake pages and then demand money from them.

He allegedly deceived 10,000 people from various cities — including Lahore and Karachi.


