Under Constitution, PTI govt may be able to hold Senate polls in February

Constitution states Senate polls can be held a month before outgoing senators' term expires

PTI may be able to hold Senate elections in February 2020

ECP may have to issue schedule in second week January 2020

The PTI government’s bid to prepone Senate polls may hold under the existing legal system and Constitution.

Article 224(3) of the Constitution states that an election to fill the seats in the Senate which are to become vacant on the expiration of the term of the members of the Senate shall be held not earlier than thirty days immediately preceding the day on which the vacancies are due to occur.

“Keeping in view that the senator’s tenure expires on March 11 2020, their replacements can be elected any time after February 11 2020,” explained Barrister Wasim Sajjad.

This means the government may be able to hold the Senate polls in February as it wishes to upset the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) plan to delay elections by resigning from the federal and provincial assemblies.

The elections cannot be held more than a month before the outgoing senators’ term ends nor can they be delayed beyond the expiry of such term.

But the schedule for the polls is issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) every three years. Under the election law, the commission is the sole authority to organize the polls. The process is spread over different phases and takes about a month to conclude.

During the last election in 2018, the ECP issued schedule on February 2 and elections were held on March 3 across four provincial assemblies. A separate schedule was issued for election of two senators by the National Assembly which spanned over 28 days.

If the commission decides to allow government’s bid to prepone elections, it may issue schedule in the second week of January 2020 and organise polling after February 11. It may also shorten the schedule as allowed by the Elections Act 2017.