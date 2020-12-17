Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Dec 17 2020
By
Web Desk

Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma posts her dazzling pre-pregnancy photo with hilarious caption

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 17, 2020

Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma posts her dazzling pre-pregnancy photo with hilarious caption

Indian star Anushka Sharma, who is due to welcome her first baby in January 2021, shared her dazzling throwback pre-pregnancy photo and the picture has won the hearts of her fans.

The Zero star took a trip down memory lane and posted a throwback photo on her Instagram with hilarious caption and revealed how pregnancy has changed things.

Anushka compared her pre-pregnancy days when she could sit with her knees up and eat whatever she wanted.

She captioned the stunning post, “Throwback to when I could sit like this and eat. Now I can’t sit like this but I can EAT.”

Anushka can be seen wearing a white t-shirt and jeans and flashing her million-dollar smile for the camera in the throwback photo.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

More From Bollywood:

Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff cut short their Dubai visit, return to Mumbai

Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff cut short their Dubai visit, return to Mumbai
Kartik Aaryan shares big truth about Shah Rukh Khan

Kartik Aaryan shares big truth about Shah Rukh Khan
Alia Bhatt sets the internet on fire with her latest jaw-dropping snap

Alia Bhatt sets the internet on fire with her latest jaw-dropping snap
Saif Ali Khan booked for controversial ‘Adipurush’ statement

Saif Ali Khan booked for controversial ‘Adipurush’ statement

‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’ shooting to resume soon as Varun Dhawan, Neetu recover from Covid-19

‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’ shooting to resume soon as Varun Dhawan, Neetu recover from Covid-19
Janhvi Kapoor doesn't 'feel so glam these days', find out why

Janhvi Kapoor doesn't 'feel so glam these days', find out why
Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan get groovy to Coolie No 1 track

Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan get groovy to Coolie No 1 track
Kangana Ranaut’s grandfather dies at age of 90

Kangana Ranaut’s grandfather dies at age of 90
Sara Ali Khan reflects on what she learnt during the turbulent 2020

Sara Ali Khan reflects on what she learnt during the turbulent 2020
NCB summons Arjun Rampal as fresh evidence emerges in drugs case

NCB summons Arjun Rampal as fresh evidence emerges in drugs case
Pregnant Kareena Kapoor leaves fans gushing over sweet photo of her ‘favourite boys’

Pregnant Kareena Kapoor leaves fans gushing over sweet photo of her ‘favourite boys’
Sushmita Sen says daughter's Instagram account hacked

Sushmita Sen says daughter's Instagram account hacked

Latest

view all