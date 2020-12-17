Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma posts her dazzling pre-pregnancy photo with hilarious caption

Indian star Anushka Sharma, who is due to welcome her first baby in January 2021, shared her dazzling throwback pre-pregnancy photo and the picture has won the hearts of her fans.

The Zero star took a trip down memory lane and posted a throwback photo on her Instagram with hilarious caption and revealed how pregnancy has changed things.

Anushka compared her pre-pregnancy days when she could sit with her knees up and eat whatever she wanted.

She captioned the stunning post, “Throwback to when I could sit like this and eat. Now I can’t sit like this but I can EAT.”

Anushka can be seen wearing a white t-shirt and jeans and flashing her million-dollar smile for the camera in the throwback photo.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.