Imran Abbas’s opinion on TikTok leaves social media abuzz

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas has always been low-key about his thoughts regarding the hip and happening TikTok. However, just recently he decided to break his silence and give fans his honest take on it all.

The question initially arose after a fan hoped on to Imran’s Instagram Stories Q&A and asked, “Ap tiktok use krty ha tiktok ky bary me ap ka kya opinion ha? (Do you use TikTok? What is your opinion on it).”

His answer to this was the real kicker since it left social media abuzz for hours.

The Pakistani star admitted, “I don’t use tiktok and please don’t ask my opinion about this app. (prayer emoji)”

Check it out below:



