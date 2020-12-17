Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Dec 17 2020
By
APP
,
Web Desk

FM Qureshi discusses welfare of Pakistani diaspora in the UAE with Dubai minister

By
APP
,
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 17, 2020

The Foreign Minister conveyed warm regards of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, who is also the Ruler of Dubai. Photo Courtesy: TWITTER/DXMediaoffice
  • FM Qureshi arrived in Dubai on Thursday on a two-day official visit.
  • The minister conveyed warm regards of Prime Minister Imran Khan to UAE PM Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.
  • Pakistan and the UAE have close and historic fraternal ties.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday exchanged views with the Prime Minister of UAE on a range of issues of mutual interest, including the matters pertaining to the welfare of Pakistani diaspora in the UAE.

The minister, who arrived in Dubai on Thursday on a two-day official visit, called on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Dubai.

The foreign minister conveyed the warm regards of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, who is also the ruler of Dubai.

The UAE prime minister warmly reciprocated the sentiments, the Foreign Office said in a press statement.

Both officials discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation between the two brotherly countries, possibilities of enhancing bilateral trade relations and promoting investment, in particular in the field of agriculture.

Read more: FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi lands in Dubai on two-day UAE visit

Qureshi requested Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to encourage UAE’s business community to explore immense investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Wishing Dubai Expo 2020 a resounding success, the foreign minister expressed gratitude to the UAE government in enabling Pakistan to participate effectively in the event.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening and augmenting existing strong bilateral relations with the UAE.

Pakistan and the UAE have close and historic fraternal ties.

