Watch: When a young Mohammad Amir troubled a strong Australian batting side

When he first made it to the international cricket scene, Mohammad Amir was a force to be reckoned with. The left-arm fast bowler who could bowl at brisk pace and swing the delivery was making waves across the cricketing world.



In this throwback video (posted by a YouTube account by the name of MSZ) from almost a decade ago, the fast bowler can be seen terrorising Australian batsmen in a T20 series played between the two nations.

On Thursday, Amir announced that he was quitting international cricket, blaming the PCB's management for creating a "hostile environment" for him and subjecting the fast bowler to "mental torture".

“I feel that I am leaving cricket at this time because I am being mentally tortured,” the pacer had said. He added that he “cannot survive this much torture” because he has already seen it from 2010 to 2015 when he was placed under a ban over a spot-fixing scandal.



Amir said he was being tortured by being told that the “PCB invested a lot” in him.

He dismissed the statement and said there were only two people from the PCB that invested in him — Shahid Afridi and former PCB chairperson Najam Sethi.

The 28-year-old said both men supported him because when he was returning his teammates used to say that they will not play with him.

“I will always be thankful to these two people as they supported me in my tough time,” said Amir.