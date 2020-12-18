PM Imran Khan to launch Sehat Sahulat Programme in AJK today

A file photo of PM Imran Khan.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Imran Khan is scheduled to launch the Sehat Sahulat Programme in Azad Jammu and Kashmir today.

The ceremony would be held today at 4:00pm and will be attended by AJK PM Raja Farooq Haider, Federal Minister of Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar.

The health programme would cover 1,200,000 households across 10 districts including Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, and Neelum.

All you need to know about the Sehat Sahulat Programme

Under the programme, all district hospitals in the northern region will be upgraded. The sehat card is acceptable at 350 hospitals across Pakistan including 11 in AJK. For the first time, army hospital is also included in the programme.

At least six members of a household would be entitled to free treatment including heart surgeries. The programme also provides R1,000 transportation cost and five-day medicine supply for patients post-surgery.

Transplants, however, are not covered under the scheme.