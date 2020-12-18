Deepika Padukone celebrates five years of ‘Bajirao Mastani’

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is celebrating five years of her blockbuster film Bajirao Mastani today.



Bajirao Mastani, released on December 18, 2015, is an epic historical romance film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Besides Deepika, the film also features Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra.

Taking to Instagram, the Padmaavat actress shared a throwback photo with Bhansali from the sets of the film and wrote, “Whether in love or war, Mastani was fuelled by her passion, unafraid to write her own destiny, no matter how perilous the path.”

“She never bowed down and always stood her ground with a fierce dignity and a love so strong that its burning embers seared through every societal constraint, to join both her and her lover's names, for all of eternity...,” Deepika further said.

Deepika also changed her display picture and name on Instagram with ‘Mastani’ to mark the day.