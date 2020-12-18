Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Dec 18 2020
By
Web Desk

PM imran Khan's meeting with Afghan Taliban Political Commission scheduled

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 18, 2020

File photo of PM Imran Khan.
  • PM Imran Khan to meet Afghan Taliban delegation
  • Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar leading Taliban Political Commission in Islamabad
  • FM Qureshi says next round of peace talks to start January 5 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to meet the visiting delegation of the Doha-based Afghan Taliban, sources told Geo News.

The meeting will be attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other top officials. Matters pertaining to the restoration of peace in Afghanistan will be discussed including Pakistan’s role in facilitating negotiations.

The development comes a day after PM Imran Khan held a telephonic conversation with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and discussed the peace process. The premier reiterated Pakistan's support to the Afghan-led and owned peace process in the war-torn country.

Also read: FM Qureshi meets Afghan Taliban delegation in Islamabad

The Afghan Taliban's Political Commission arrived on Wednesday on a three-day visit. FO said the visit is part of Pakistan’s policy to reach out to key Afghan parties in the Afghan peace process with a view to facilitating the Intra-Afghan Negotiations, that commenced in Doha on 12 September 2020.

Addressing a press conference following a meeting with the Afghan Taliban delegation led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, FM Qureshi said the next round of talks between the US and Afghan Taliban for peace in Afghanistan will commence on January 5. The venue for the peace talks is yet to be decided.

