Why would any minister go to Israel when we don't even recognise it: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview with a private media channel, on December 18, 2020. — Instagram

PM Imran Khan dismisses reports of any government representative visiting Israel

The premier stresses that rumours of minister visiting Israel are "baseless"

PM Imran Khan's comments come after Zulfi Bukhari had dismissed reports of him visiting Israel

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday dismissed reports of any Pakistani representative visiting Israel, saying that why would any of the ministers visit Tel Aviv when Islamabad does not recognise it.



The prime minister made the comments during an interview with Samaa TV, where he stressed that the news was "baseless" and that "an entire campaign" was running in this regard.

Referring to the EU DisinfoLab's report, the prime minister said that the NGO's research had exposed India's network that was spreading misinformation about Pakistan.

Moreover, speaking about the Opposition's criticism of the army, he said that "anger" and "disappointment" prevailed among the ranks after Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was targeted.

"Gen Bajwa believes in democracy, had it been another general, he would have given a quick rebuttal," PM Imran Khan said, adding that the army chief was "angry", but he was controlling it.

The prime minister said that all institutions — including the army — were standing beside him. "There are excellent civil-military ties in the country".

Speaking about the Pakistan Democratic Movement, the premier said that he was ready to face everything the 11-party alliance aims at throwing at him.

"The PDM can do anything that it wants, I am ready," he said.

Zulfi refutes rumours



The development comes after the premier's aide on overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari was rumoured to have visited Israel.

However, on Wednesday, Bukhari dismissed the rumours of any such visit.



Speculation arose after a news report claimed an adviser of PM Imran Khan had met Israeli officials at the Tel Aviv airport in November after getting approval for the visit from the US.







