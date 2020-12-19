Gigi Hadid posts heartwarming snap of her daughter experiencing first snow

Gigi Hadid welcomed her first baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik in October

Gigi Hadid is enjoying celebrating all her firsts during the invaluable journey of motherhood.

The supermodel took to Instagram to post a heartwarming picture to show how she took her newborn daughter out to see her first snow ever.

In the photo Gigi can be seen standing besides her daughter's stroller, surrounded with thick-covered snow alongside the alley.

All wrapped up in a black maxi coat, oversized scarf, newsboy cap, and white snow boots, Gigi took her little one out.



She captioned the photo, "her first snow."

Gigi welcomed her first baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik in October.

