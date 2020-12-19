Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Dec 19 2020
By
Web Desk

Gigi Hadid posts heartwarming snap of her daughter experiencing first snow

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 19, 2020

Gigi Hadid welcomed her first baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik in October

Gigi Hadid is enjoying celebrating all her firsts during the invaluable journey of motherhood.

The supermodel took to Instagram to post a heartwarming picture to show how she took her newborn daughter out to see her first snow ever.

In the photo Gigi can be seen standing besides her daughter's stroller, surrounded with thick-covered snow alongside the alley.

All wrapped up in a black maxi coat, oversized scarf, newsboy cap, and white snow boots, Gigi took her little one out.

She captioned the photo, "her first snow."

Gigi welcomed her first baby with boyfriend Zayn Malik in October.

More From Entertainment:

Hamza Ali Abbasi up in arms against zoos: ‘Caging animals is cruel and evil’

Hamza Ali Abbasi up in arms against zoos: ‘Caging animals is cruel and evil’
Justin Bieber teams up with former rivals for Christmas song

Justin Bieber teams up with former rivals for Christmas song
Khloe Kardashian's latest business venture provides aid to pregnant women

Khloe Kardashian's latest business venture provides aid to pregnant women
Meghan and Harry, Kate and William trade Christmas gifts with each other's families

Meghan and Harry, Kate and William trade Christmas gifts with each other's families
Princess Eugenie pays sentimental tribute to her mom Sarah Ferguson

Princess Eugenie pays sentimental tribute to her mom Sarah Ferguson
Eminem's latest track 'Zeus' from surprise album has a Rihanna connection

Eminem's latest track 'Zeus' from surprise album has a Rihanna connection
Jennifer Aniston in self-isolation after co-worker tests positive for COVID-19

Jennifer Aniston in self-isolation after co-worker tests positive for COVID-19
Kate Middleton prefers country-side for upbringing of kids: Here's why

Kate Middleton prefers country-side for upbringing of kids: Here's why
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sought Megxit as means to make millions

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sought Megxit as means to make millions
Sajal Ali stuns fans with adorable pictures

Sajal Ali stuns fans with adorable pictures
Ayesha Omar expresses gratitude as horrific accident marks 5th anniversary

Ayesha Omar expresses gratitude as horrific accident marks 5th anniversary
Pakistani artist Sara Shakeel unveils campaign with Julia Roberts, Amanda Seyfried

Pakistani artist Sara Shakeel unveils campaign with Julia Roberts, Amanda Seyfried

Latest

view all