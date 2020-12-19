Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Dec 19 2020
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s love story didn’t start off too smoothly

Saturday Dec 19, 2020

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s love story didn’t start off too smoothly 

Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal are undoubtedly one of the most adored pairs in all of Bollywood as they stand strong even after all these years.

And as talk of their engagement spirals, the Student of the Year actor spilled the beans about his relationship with Dalal and how they didn’t start off on the smoothest note.

Talking to Kareena Kapoor Khan on her radio show, What Women Want, Dhawan shared: “The first time I met Natasha was in the sixth standard. We have not been dating since then. We were friends till the eleventh or twelfth grade. We were very close friends.”

“I still remember, we went to Maneckji Cooper, she was in the yellow house and I was in the red house. It was on the basketball court. So, in the lunch break, in the canteen, they give you food and an energy drink. I remember her walking, I remember seeing her and actually, when I saw her that day, I felt like I fell in love with her. That was it,” he said.

“She rejected me three-four times. I didn’t give up hope,” he added. 

