KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan only attended one assembly session in 2020

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat gives details on the attendance of lawmakers in assembly sessions

KP CM Mahmood Khan only attended one session

PESHAWAR: Mahmood Khan, the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, had the lowest attendance this year, according to the KP Assembly attendance log.



The CM only attended one session.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat released a report on who was present and who was absent in the 49 sessions of the assembly held in 2020.

According to the attendance log, Khan was absent 48 times, while PTI MPA Mohammad Ali Tarkai, too, only attended one session. The leader of the opposition took 37 days off.

Hamira Khatun, a female member of Jamaat-e-Islami, attended all 49 sessions with 100% attendance.

Which of the four provincial assemblies had better legislative productivity?

In August this year, it was reported that in the last two years, since the formation of a new government after the 2018 polls, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly has passed the most number of legislations, outranking other provincial assemblies in the country, according to a report by the Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT).



The Islamabad-based think-tank had compared the performance of Pakistan’s four provincial assemblies in the last two parliamentary years.

As per its findings, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly passed 59 public laws in the second year, from August 2019 to date. Punjab ranked in second with the passage of 41 laws, followed by Sindh with 24 laws while Balochistan lagged behind the other three by having passed only eight laws during the second year.