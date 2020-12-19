Pak vs NZ: Pakistan team arrives in Hamilton for second T20I

Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Dec 19 2020
Pakistan Team arrived in Hamilton on Saturday for the second T20I against hosts New Zealand, announced the Pakistan Cricket Board.  

The team had arrived in the city via Auckland to play the second T20I against the Blackcaps that will be played tomorrow. The match will be viewable in Pakistan 11am onwards.

According to officials, the team has no scheduled training ahead of Sunday’s fixture.

New Zealand currently leads the three-match T20I series after winning the first game.

In the first T20I New Zealand defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the first T20I of the series which was played on Friday.

Read more: PCB announces 15-member squad for first T20I against New Zealand

Pakistan scored 153 runs for nine wickets in 20 overs, while New Zealand made 156 run for five wickets in 18.5 overs.

New Zealand's debutant Jacob Duffy was declared "Man of the Match", after he took four wickets for 33, helping his side set up a five-wicket win.

Commenting on the defeat, Pakistan skipper Shadab Khan said the team could not grab more runs because of a slow-paced game in the beginning.

