Thursday Dec 17 2020
By
Web Desk

Pak vs NZ: PCB announces 15-member squad for first T20I against New Zealand

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 17, 2020

Pakistani cricket squad takes a group selfie before departing for New Zealand. Photo: PCB/ Twitter
  • Captain Shadab Khan announced the 15-member squad to play the first T20 against the Kiwis
  • Team was allowed to have 17 members per the COVID-19 rules
  • Shadab Khan said he is proud of leading the Pakistan team for the first time

Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday announced a 15-member squad for the first T20I against New Zealand tomorrow. 

Led by Shadab Khan, the team includes Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain,  Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed,  Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Wahab Riaz.

Read more: Babar Azam, Shan Masood named in Wisden's Test Team of the Year 2020

Skipper Shadab said a 17-member squad has been allowed due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Musa Khan and Usman Qadir may be included if need be."

The pacer was picked as captain after Babar Azam who was ruled out of the New Zealand T20Is after suffering a fracture in his right thumb during Sunday morning’s practice session.

"It is an honour for me to lead the Pakistan team for the first time," Shadab Khan said, adding that he will "definitely miss Azam".

"Babar Azam's absence is the best opportunity for new players to showcase their talents," Shadab Khan said. "The team should be ready to show an aggressive performance like Babar Azam."

Shadan said he has played at Eden Park before so he has experience. "This stadium has shorter boundaries. I am looking forward to playing there once again in the presence of spectators."

Read more: Ramiz Raja says Queenstown's uneven pitch caused Babar Azam's injury

