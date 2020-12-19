Islamabad's drive-in cinema receives 'massive response' amid coronavirus

Cars move into Islamabad's newly opened drive in cinema. — Twitter/dcislamabad

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat has said that the drive-in cinema — opened in the capital a day earlier — has received a "massive response".



The deputy commissioner, sharing photographs of the cinema, said that he eyes improving it in the future.

"Stay safe Islamabad and enjoy," he added.



Speaking to APP last month, Shafqaat had said drive-in movie theatres have the advantage of in-person viewing while staying in the comfort, privacy, and safety of your own vehicle.

“Social distancing is built-in, as cars are often parked six or more feet away from each other and proper COVID-19 protocols make it easier to have fun yet stay safe,” he added.

The cinema was opened a day earlier, in a bid to provide entertainment to people during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is located at the Parade Ground adjacent to the Islamabad Highway.

The project was launched by the Capital Development Authority in collaboration with Jazz and Active Media Pakistan. Movies will be premiered from Friday to Sunday at 5:30pm.

Meanwhile, according to Dawn, Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed has ordered a reduction for the cinema ticket from Rs100 to a mere Rs50 per car.