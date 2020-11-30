Can't connect right now! retry
Islamabad gears up to beat coronavirus lockdown boredom with drive-in cinema by next month

A scenic view of the federal capital. Photo: Geo. tv/File

In a bid to provide a recreational activity to Islamabad residents during the times of the coronavirus pandemic, the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is planning to open up a drive-in cinema in the federal capital.

“We plan to have a car cinema next month and the administration was working on it,” Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat hinted at the opening of a drive-in movie theatre in response to a tweet at his social media user. 

Recently, a Twitter user, Faizan Khan shared the idea while tagging DC of holding a car theater at F-9 park, every weekend until the second wave of COVID-19 ends. 

Residents of Islamabad regularly reach out to DC on social media and get a prompt response to their complaints and suggestions.

Talking to APP on Sunday, Hamza Shafqaat said drive-in movie theatres have the advantages of in-person viewing while staying in the comfort, privacy, and safety of your own vehicle. 

“Social distancing is built-in, as cars are often parked six or more feet away from each other and proper COVID-19 protocols make it easier to have fun yet stay safe,” the DC remarked. 

Pertaining to a query, he replied that the city managers were considering the Shakarparian Parade Ground or F-9 Park as prospective locations for the cinema set-up. 

People will be allowed to watch films while sitting in their cars and the cars' radios will function as speakers for the movie's audio, he added.

