Islamabad gears up to beat coronavirus lockdown boredom with drive-in cinema by next month

In a bid to provide a recreational activity to Islamabad residents during the times of the coronavirus pandemic, the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is planning to open up a drive-in cinema in the federal capital.

“We plan to have a car cinema next month and the administration was working on it,” Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat hinted at the opening of a drive-in movie theatre in response to a tweet at his social media user.

Recently, a Twitter user, Faizan Khan shared the idea while tagging DC of holding a car theater at F-9 park, every weekend until the second wave of COVID-19 ends.

Talking to APP on Sunday, Hamza Shafqaat said drive-in movie theatres have the advantages of in-person viewing while staying in the comfort, privacy, and safety of your own vehicle.

“Social distancing is built-in, as cars are often parked six or more feet away from each other and proper COVID-19 protocols make it easier to have fun yet stay safe,” the DC remarked.

Pertaining to a query, he replied that the city managers were considering the Shakarparian Parade Ground or F-9 Park as prospective locations for the cinema set-up.

People will be allowed to watch films while sitting in their cars and the cars' radios will function as speakers for the movie's audio, he added.