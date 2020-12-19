FM Qureshi's two-day visit to UAE comes to an end

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi meets UAE's Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. — Instagram/MOFA

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday concluded his two-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during which he met the country's leadership and discussed bilateral as well as regional matters.



During the visit, the foreign minister called on UAE's Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and UAE's Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a statement from the Foreign Office said.

FM Qureshi paid homage at the tomb of the founder of the UAE (late) Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and offered prayers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

During his stay, the foreign minister also visited the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai where he interacted with local and international media.

The long-standing fraternal ties between Pakistan and the UAE were marked by frequent high-level visits from both sides, which serve to provide impetus to their close bilateral cooperation, a spokesperson from the Foreign Office said.



Over the years, the two countries have signed several agreements in diverse fields providing a strong framework for enhancing their mutually beneficial partnership.

The two countries also collaborate closely in the multilateral organisations, in particular the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The spokesperson said the foreign minister’s visit was another opportunity for Pakistan and the UAE to reaffirm their commitment towards strengthening their ties, in particular in the areas of trade and investment, shared views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, as well as to deepen their cooperation in the multilateral arena.

The spokesperson said Pakistani expatriates and workers have contributed immensely to the progress and development of both countries.

During the visit, the two sides acknowledged the Pakistani community’s positive contribution to the UAE’s success. A huge Pakistani diaspora in the UAE forms a strong people-to-people bridge between the two nations.

Accordingly, it was agreed to consider taking appropriate steps to encourage greater people-to-people contacts between the countries.

The foreign minister’s visit was a reflection of a close and cordial relationship, which Pakistan and the UAE have enjoyed for decades, the spokesperson added.