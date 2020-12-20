Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Dec 20 2020
Kangana Ranaut hits out at Priyanka Chopra as she ‘questions her intentions’

Sunday Dec 20, 2020

Kangana Ranaut said that there was a need for Priyanka Chopra’s intentions to be probed

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been hitting out at a number of celebrities and this time, its Priyanka Chopra who is facing her wrath.

The Queen actor—who has been speaking out against farmers’ protests in India over the news laws—said that there was a need for Chopra’s intentions to be probed, after she voiced her support for the protestors.

“I had given everyone my word that I will speak about the farmers’ protests once the true motivations are revealed, just like the Shaheen Bagh protests,” she said.

“After the kind of mental and emotional lynching and rape threats I have faced online during these 10-12 days, it’s my right to ask some questions to this country,” she went on to say.

“Since the Prime Minister has made everything clear, there is no scope for any doubts, it has been proven that this entire movement was politically motivated and even terrorists had started participating in it,” she added.

“I have lived in Punjab... I know 99.9% people of Punjab do not want Khalistan. They don’t want a piece of this country, they belong to India. From Arunachal Pradesh to Maharashtra to Delhi, it’s all theirs. They don’t want a small portion, they all are patriots. I don’t have any complains with terrorists who want to break this country, I understand their feelings. But how do these innocent people let these terrorists play with them. Like the Shaheen Bagh dadi couldn’t read but was protesting to save her citizenship, the dadi from Punjab has been hurling abuses at me and trying to save her land from the government, what is happening in this country?”

“Friends, how do we allow ourselves to be so vulnerable before these terrorists and foreign powers? I have a complaint against you. I have to talk about my intentions every day, a patriot has to clarify so many things.”

“But people like Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra, no one asks them about their intentions. What is their policy? When I talk in favour of this country, I am accused of doing politics. Ask them as well what is their policy. Jai Hind,” she said.

