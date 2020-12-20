Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Dec 20 2020
Jennifer Aniston’s workout videos are the motivation you need to shed the extra kilos

Jennifer Aniston has been wowing her fans with her fitness routine as she clenches tightly to the title of one of Hollywood’s fittest celebrities.

Behind-the-scenes videos of the Friends actor have been making rounds on social media in her new role as Chief Creative Officer at collagen powder brand Vital Proteins.

The footage shows Jen doing a number of exercises from skipping to meditating to running all at the young age of 51.

BTS footage of the Murder Mystery star showed how she pulled off all the exercises herself as she shot the ad during the pandemic.

The videos also showed how everyone on the set safely shot the ad while COVID-19 cases spiraled in the United States.

Earlier, Jennifer spoke about her decision to join the brand, as she told People: "I have had a passion for health and wellness for years. I know this topic can be overwhelming so through this campaign, I want to show simple ways to incorporate collagen into your daily life.”

“For me, it’s adding it to my morning coffee and replenishing after a workout, but there is truly an option for everyone." 

