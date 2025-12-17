Khloe Kardashian gives sweet glimpse into Christmas with family

Khloe Kardashian shares new update about holiday season with True and Tatum

Khloe Kardashian only wants family bliss for her holidays, but her kids True and Tatum, have a strong wish list for Santa.

The 41-year-old socialite took to Instagram on Monday, December 15, and shared a series of pictures from her holiday season with her children.

The Kardashians star featured many outdoor and indoor activities with True, 7, and Tatum, 3, in her carousel, as well as their Christmas décor, and a note to Santa written by the children.

The kids wrote, “Dear Santa, please can I have a real puppy. I want a black lab.”

Keeping their demand foolproof, they added, “Santa make sure it is real,” before concluding it with “True and Tay Tay.”

The Christmas-themed carousel also featured Tatum hanging out with Santa Claus, and many different trees were lit up for the festive season.

Alongside True and Tatum, Khloe is celebrating the holidays with her nieces and nephews, too, who were captured in some of the pictures.

One of the pictures had Kim Kardashian’s daughter, Chicago, snuggling with Khoe’s kids, while subsequent slides featured Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, as well.