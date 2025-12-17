Dick Van Dyke wife recalls horrible ordeal after Rob, Michele murder

Dick Van Dyke's 100th birthday weekend was meant to be a joyful milestone but was overshadowed by tragedy and fear.

The legendary actor and his wife Arlene Silver are mourning the shocking deaths of longtime friends Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, while also confronting a disturbing stalker situation at their Malibu home.

The 54-year-old took to her Instagram Stories December 16 to share that she has been followed for months by a man lingering around Van Dyke’s public appearances.

“There’s someone kind of stalking me around Malibu,” she shared, admitting she was too afraid to attend her daily yoga class.

"And I don't feel comfortable going out, on top of everything else," she added.

"I go to yoga for my mental health and just to move my body, and there's some guy, just, you know, he's been hanging around all the Dick Van Dyke stuff, and I said something to him yesterday, and hopefully…" she elaborated. "It's hard to explain, but I don't want to give him any attention."

She continued, "It sucks, but that's the one hour that I leave to do something for myself. So, hopefully, he will go away, or else I'm gonna have to have a bodyguard escort me to my yoga class. Like, really?"

The timing of her revelation coincided with devastating news.

On December 14, Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead in their Brentwood home.