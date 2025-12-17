Taylor Swift planning new 'big' tour after setting record with Eras Tour

Taylor Swift excited to get back on stage amid wedding planning

Taylor Swift might have a lot going on, but she would still want to put on a dynamic show for her fans, which is what she is planning, even during her wedding preparations.

The 36-year-old pop superstar is reportedly planning to tie the knot with fiancé Travis Kelce next summer, and while she is enjoying the wedding planning, her mind is also focused on her next potential tour.

Now that the Opalite hitmaker has set the bar too high with Eras Tour, she knows that her following projects should match that brilliance and therefore is taking her time to put it together.

An insider from the music industry shared that the Grammy winner always has ideas “percolating,” but for now, she is not married to the Showgirl tour.

“There have been ideas floated, but right now she is enjoying her break,” the source told Us Weekly, adding that they are not aware of the plans but she will come up with something as special as her record-breaking tour.

“The Eras Tour was a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said the source, clarifying that while Swift is super-ambitious, she is thinking realistically about the next tour, which she would try to make unique in its own right.

Since the Grammy winner said in many recent interviews that she has no plans of bowing out from her pop superstar career, but she needs time to recuperate from the Eras Tour to get back on stage for shows all over the world.