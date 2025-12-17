Travis Kelce makes first statement after tragic loss as retirement looms

Travis Kelce addresses career plans after breaking down in interview

Travis Kelce’s football career is hanging in the air after the latest game of the Kansas City Chiefs against the Los Angeles Chargers, which led to their devastating defeat.

The 36-year-old tight end, who was already rumoured to be playing his last NFL season, appeared to be holding back tears after the loss and refused to talk to reporters.

Now that the Chiefs are out of the playoffs and therefore the Super Bowl, Travis’ fans worried if they would ever see him play Super Bowl again.

During the latest episode of New Heights, the star athlete finally hinted at where he stands on the matter while talking to brother, Jason Kelce.

Travis admitted that the game didn’t “go our way,” but he added that he will still show up to play the last home games. Speaking about this football season, he noted, "That's the game for you right there. It's just things just … when you need them the most just weren't falling for us, and, you gotta go back to the drawing board, man."

The podcast co-host told his brother that the Chiefs will “give you everything we got,” adding, "There's no question about that. There's only one way I do things. There's only one way coach [Andy] Reid does things. And if we're gonna go out there and play some football, we're gonna do it the right way and keep trying to get these things fixed and end on the highest note that we can."

Sharing his love for the sport, Travis maintained that even though he won’t be playing the Super Bowl, playing in the NFL is enough "at the end of the day," adding, “It's an honour to be out there. It's an honour to feel the soreness after a game because you're actually out there. You're f------ doing it."