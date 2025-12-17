Timothee Chalamet recreates Kylie Jenner moment with special guest

Timothee Chalamet attends 'Marty Supreme' screening after making bold claims

Timothee Chalamet is keeping up with his Marty Supreme tradition, as he attends one premiere after another in pure orange.

The 29-year-old actor arrived at the New York City premiere of the movie, wearing an orange top to bottom, with his mom by his side, who also dressed up in orange.

The Beautiful Boy star posed on the red carpet with mom, Nicole Flender, in matching outfits just the way he did with girlfriend Kylie Jenner at the Los Angeles premiere.

Chalamet sported a neon orange suit with a matching scarf, while Flender donned a neon orange halter neck gown.

The colour, which has become a signature Marty Supreme hue, was suggested by the Wonka actor himself during a meeting for the film’s promotion.

According to a video shared on A24’s social media, Chalamet explained his idea as "Great Idea #1," which would create the same hype around the movie as 2023’s Barbie movie, which was associated with the colour pink.

This comes after the Dune actor recently claimed that Marty Supreme is his “best” performance yet. While it remains to be seen how the film fares, Chalamet is confident that it deserves all the applause and the awards.