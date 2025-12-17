 
Geo News

Rob Reiner, wife murder investigation unveils new details

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 17, 2025

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were stabbed to death in their own home in the Brentwood neighbourhood in Los Angeles, and their son Nick Reiner was suspected of the crime.

As investigations continued, new details have emerged, including the timeline of the deaths, in a new press release from the L.A. County District Attorney’s office.

The statement released on Tuesday, December 16, alleged that the 32-year-old son of the director and his wife murdered his parents in "approximately the early morning hours" on Sunday, December 14, when their bodies were discovered.

The attorney Nathan J. Hochman wrote, "Nick Reiner fled but was arrested hours later that evening in Exposition Park."

While the exact details about the homicide are yet to be confirmed after the medical reports, Nick has been charged with "two counts of murder with the special circumstance allegation of multiple murders, and a special allegation that he personally used a dangerous and deadly weapon, a knife."

The murder was reported on Sunday, and the dead bodies were those of the When Harry Met Sally director and his wife. It was soon followed by the reports that a major suspect was Nick.

