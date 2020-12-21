Pak vs NZ: Why did Team Green lose T20 series against Kiwis?

New Zealand's Kane Williamson (R) plays a shot as Pakistan's wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan looks on during the second T20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Seddon Park in Hamilton on December 20, 2020. -AFP

Young Pakistani players talented but lack techniques

Team management, coaching staff should have prepared players for NZ conditions

Tim Southee exploited Pakistani batsmen's weaknesses

KARACHI: Former test cricketer Sarfraz Nawaz was surprised to see Pakistani batsmen’s inability to handle bounce on the New Zealand pitches.



Kiwis cruised to a five-wicket win over the Green Shirts in the first Twenty20 International at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday. On Sunday, the Black Caps claimed the second T20 by nine wickets in Hamilton to wrap up a series win.



“I have played in New Zealand many times, so I know that a batsman requires a proper technique to handle bounce,” he told The News. “After having played on low bounce tracks in Pakistan, they [Pakistani batsmen] were not in the know how to handle bounce on such tracks.”

The former pacer said the young Pakistani batsmen are talented, but they lack specific techniques needed to play on such surfaces. “New batsmen require proper grooming,” he reflected.

He said no effort was made to make them understand the conditions in New Zealand would be totally different. “The team management should have exposed them to such pitches at least two weeks before the start of the tour.”

“The young players have no idea about playing powerplay overs in the T20s,” said the former cricketer. “Losing wickets in powerplay is no wisdom.”

Sarfraz Nawaz explained having wickets in hand gives the team a good platform to launch attacks during rest of the overs. “Pakistani batsmen mishandled the innings twice, resulting in loss.”

The former bowler advised Pakistani players to comprehend how New Zealand’s Tim Southee exploited the conditions. “He always uses the conditions perfectly. His ability to exploit Pakistani batsmen’s weaknesses was worth watching in the second T20.”

Sarfraz Nawaz said every country has different conditions and wickets. “It is the team management and coaching staff’s duty to prepare fresh talent.”