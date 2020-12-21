Can't connect right now! retry
Arjun Rampal interrogated by NCB once again in drugs case

Monday Dec 21, 2020

Arjun Rampal’s residence was raided by officials and electronic gadgets were seized 

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday for interrogation in the drugs case.

The Rock On actor was summoned by the agency in relation to the drugs case after his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades’ brother was taken into custody.

According to a report by ANI: "Actor Arjun Rampal reaches Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai, Maharashtra. He has summoned by the agency to appear before it for questioning in a drug case."

Earlier on November 9, Rampal’s residence was raided by officials and electronic gadgets were seized by the agency.

Later on November 13, he was called in for questioning and the interrogation had last over six hours. 

