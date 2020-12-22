Can't connect right now! retry
Kareena Kapoor opens up about coping with her parents’ separation

Kareena Kapoor got candid about how her mother raised her and her sister Karisma Kapoor

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor recently wore her heart on her sleeve about her mother Babita Kapoor and father Randhir Kapoor’s separation.

Speaking on her chat show, We the Women, Kapoor got candid about how her mother raised her and her sister Karisma Kapoor and how the two siblings coped with their parents’ parting ways.

“My mother is my best friend but I adore my father because I respect and love him a lot. He is not very in-your-face because he is someone who has always chosen to be at the back. He is not someone who is commanding the attention and wants that. He is silently always there for us and I know it,” she said.

"My parents have a lovely relationship because sometimes, two people realise that their lives aren't exactly going the way they planned, so it's better that they don't stay together but they can still be friends and sometimes, take decisions about the kids,” she said.

“It's not necessary that they have to be staying under the same roof or being there 24/7 together. I think both Karisma and I understood that at a very early age that this kind of relationship can exist as well. It has existed for almost 35 years with my parents,” she continued.

“And I see that in times when they need to come together, they are always together, but they prefer to have their day-to-day lives separately, which is wonderful,” she added.

