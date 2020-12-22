Pak vs NZ: Shadab Khan opts to field first in final T20 against New Zealand

New Zealand's Kane Williamson (R) plays a shot as Pakistan's wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan looks on during the second T20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Seddon Park in Hamilton on December 20, 2020. -AFP

In their previous T20I series against Pakistan, the Black Caps had lost 0-3 in UAE in 2018.

Mohammad Hafeez has been the key for Pakistan in the shortest format this year.

Former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed ignored again

NAPIER: Skipper Shadab Khan has won the toss and opted to field first in the final T20I against New Zealand at McLean Park today.

Pakistan made three changes in the playing XI but Sarfaraz Ahmed was not picked. Hussain Talat, Mohammad Hasnain and Iftikhar Ahmed have been included for the third match in place of Abdullah Shafiqe, Wahab Riaz and Imad Wasim.

Speaking after the toss, Shadab Khan said conditions are different and many players are playing here for the first time. “The young cricketers are definitely learning from this tour,” said the skipper.

Meanwhile, Kane Williamson said they made no changes in the squad adding they would try to set a good target for the visitors.

New Zealand completed back-to-back T20I series wins after Sunday's victory in Hamilton and seem to be shaping up well for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup next year.

Squads:

Pakistan: Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan (capt), Mohammad Hafeez, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee and Trent Boult