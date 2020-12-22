Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Dec 22 2020
By
Web Desk

Pak vs NZ: Shadab Khan opts to field first in final T20 against New Zealand

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 22, 2020

New Zealand's Kane Williamson (R) plays a shot as Pakistan's wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan looks on during the second T20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Seddon Park in Hamilton on December 20, 2020. -AFP
  • In their previous T20I series against Pakistan, the Black Caps had lost 0-3 in UAE in 2018.
  • Mohammad Hafeez has been the key for Pakistan in the shortest format this year.
  • Former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed ignored again

NAPIER: Skipper Shadab Khan has won the toss and opted to field first in the final T20I against New Zealand at McLean Park today.

Pakistan made three changes in the playing XI but Sarfaraz Ahmed was not picked. Hussain Talat, Mohammad Hasnain and Iftikhar Ahmed have been included for the third match in place of Abdullah Shafiqe, Wahab Riaz and Imad Wasim.

Speaking after the toss, Shadab Khan said conditions are different and many players are playing here for the first time. “The young cricketers are definitely learning from this tour,” said the skipper.

Read more: Why did Pakistan lose T20 series against New Zealand?

Meanwhile, Kane Williamson said they made no changes in the squad adding they would try to set a good target for the visitors.

New Zealand completed back-to-back T20I series wins after Sunday's victory in Hamilton and seem to be shaping up well for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup next year.

Read more: Babar Azam should be called back immediately from New Zealand, urges Sarfraz Nawaz

Squads:

Pakistan: Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan (capt), Mohammad Hafeez, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (wk), Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee and Trent Boult

More From Sports:

Pak vs NZ: Waqar Younis skipping second Test and flying home for family time

Pak vs NZ: Waqar Younis skipping second Test and flying home for family time
'Great honour': Javed Afridi responds after receiving first Silk Road Friendship Ambassador award

'Great honour': Javed Afridi responds after receiving first Silk Road Friendship Ambassador award
Shahid Afridi takes family to ancestral village to 'connect with roots'

Shahid Afridi takes family to ancestral village to 'connect with roots'
Pakistan cricketers can now take their families on official trips abroad: PCB

Pakistan cricketers can now take their families on official trips abroad: PCB
Pak vs NZ: Mohammad Rizwan to lead Pakistan as Babar Azam ruled out of first Test

Pak vs NZ: Mohammad Rizwan to lead Pakistan as Babar Azam ruled out of first Test
Why did Pakistan lose T20 series against New Zealand?

Why did Pakistan lose T20 series against New Zealand?
Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam should be called back immediately from New Zealand, urges Sarfraz Nawaz

Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam should be called back immediately from New Zealand, urges Sarfraz Nawaz
Pak vs NZ: Twitter reacts to Mohammad Hafeez's unbeaten 99 runs in 2nd T20I

Pak vs NZ: Twitter reacts to Mohammad Hafeez's unbeaten 99 runs in 2nd T20I
Shahid Afridi joins Qalandars for T10 League

Shahid Afridi joins Qalandars for T10 League
Pak vs NZ: New Zealand pummel Pakistan, win second T20 and series

Pak vs NZ: New Zealand pummel Pakistan, win second T20 and series
Mohammad Amir says Pakistan cricket must shed 'yes boss' culture

Mohammad Amir says Pakistan cricket must shed 'yes boss' culture
FIFA appoints Muneer Sadhana as acting chairman for Pakistan Football Federation

FIFA appoints Muneer Sadhana as acting chairman for Pakistan Football Federation

Latest

view all