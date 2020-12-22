Katrina Kaif extends support to mom’s school for lesser privileged children

Indian actress Katrina Kaif has extended support to her mom’s school, being built in Tamil Nadu, and also urged her fans for donations for quality education to lesser privileged children.



Katrina Kaif, who has been very vocal about the right to education, took to Instagram and shared a video of the school and wrote, “So proud to present to you all the school built from the ground up by my mom and her charity.”

“Since 2015, Mountain View School in Madurai has actively been working to provide quality English-medium education to lesser privileged children.”

“They currently teach two hundred students, have classrooms upto grade four and need to add 14 more.”

Katrina urged her fans “Let us do our bit so that more and more children can fulfill their dreams. Considering the tough times we are in, it is even more important to be there for one another.”