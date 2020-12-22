Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 22 2020
Zeeshan Baksh

Coronavirus: Lahore's Aitchison College will not increase tuition fees for next 6 months

ZBZeeshan Baksh

Tuesday Dec 22, 2020

Old Building, Aitchison College, Lahore. — Wikipedia
  • Aitchison College decides not to increase tuition fees for six months
  • Govt helping out people despite coronavirus pandemic, says Punjab governor
  • Aitchison college is a historic institution, says Punjab governor

LAHORE: The Aitchison College's management has decided against increasing tuition fees for six months as the coronavirus pandemic continues to inflict a financial crunch on several businesses across the country. 

The decision to not increase the college's tuition fees was taken during a meeting of the board of governors presided by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar. 

Read more: 'Time for performance now': PM Imran Khan says govt does not have excuses anymore

"Aitchison College is a historical institution, we are taking steps to ensure transparency and meritocracy is maintained in the institution," said Sarwar. 

The Punjab governor defended the government's relief efforts, saying that it was doing its utmost to provide support to the masses during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas, provincial finance minister Hashim Jawan Bakht and others partook in the meeting. 

Read more: Remarkable turnaround in Pakistan economy despite COVID-19: PM Imran Khan

PM Imran Khan tweets 'great news on economy'

Earlier today, the prime minister had taken to Twitter to share another "great news on economy", announcing that the current account had recorded another surplus. 

He said that Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves had grown to the highest in 3 years. 

"MashaAllah despite Covid 19 great news on economy - remarkable turnaround. Current account surplus again in Nov: $447 mn. For fiscal year so far, surplus is $1.6 bn as opposed to deficit of $1.7bn same period last yr. SBP's FX reserves have risen to about $13 bn, highest in 3 yrs," he tweeted. 


