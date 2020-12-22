Cabinet approves Electric Vehicle policy for four wheelers

Tuesday Dec 22, 2020
The Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar took to Twitter and shared the salient features of the new policy with the public.
As per the new policy, the following rules will apply to all electric-run four-wheelers in Pakistan.
A few days ago, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam had said that the PTI-led government would be introducing a public-friendly transport system under a new Electric Vehicle (EV) policy.
Speaking to a private news channel, the Aslam had said that the masses would be able to avail cheaper transport facilities under the new policy.
"The PTI government is promoting EVs in the country, both in terms of manufacturing and adoption," he said.
"The introduction of the EVs in the country will be an important step for Pakistan’s future when it comes to a pollution-free environment and reduced vehicle prices," he said.