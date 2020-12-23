Anwar Maqsood requests for prayers as he undergoes treatment at home

Celebrated Pakistan TV personality Anwar Maqsood’s health deteriorated after which he is currently getting medical attention at home.

Arts Council President Ahmed Shah updated the Loose Talk star’s well-wishers about his health and claimed that he has been advised to rest after undergoing multiple tests.

Shah also said that Maqsood had requested his devotees to pray for his swift recovery as he is currently undergoing treatment at home.

Maqsood, 85, is a prominent name in Pakistan’s literary and showbiz circles as he wrote multiple hits during the course of his career as a scriptwriter, humorist and talk show host.

His highly-acclaimed show Loose Talk, co-hosted by the late Moin Akhtar, was one of his greatest hits. The same concept was picked up once again recently with a new show that aired on YouTube, titled Mere Aangan Se, co-hosted by Yasir Hussain.