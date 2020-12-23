Chinese national survives attack on showroom in outskirts of Karachi

Karachi police investigating if foreigners were a target

Police says they have obtained CCTV footage of the attack

Suspects fled after bullets got stuck in the pistol’s bore

KARACHI: A Chinese national and his interpreter survived an attack on a car showroom in the outskirts of Karachi, reported The News.

According to the publication, the attack took place at a showroom on Super Highway. Law enforcers are investigating if the intended target was the foreigner.

A Sacchal police official said unidentified assailants fired shots at the showroom located near the Jamali flyover. He said the attack happened when the Chinese national was visiting the showroom.

The official clarified that no injury was reported. One of the cars in showroom, however, was damaged.

Empty shells have been collected from the scene.

Quoting the showroom owner, the police official said the Chinese national had arrived at the shop for the first time to buy a car. The shop owner had said the foreigner was with an interpreter.

CCTV camera footage of the attack has been obtained, the police official said, adding that the suspects fled after their bullets got stuck in the pistol’s bore.

One of them was wearing shalwar kameez, while the other was wearing pants and a shirt. They sped away in the direction of Quetta Town.