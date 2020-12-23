Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Dec 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann, Kartik Aaryan warned Varun Dhawan about Sara Ali Khan

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 23, 2020

Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann, Kartik Aaryan warned Varun Dhawan about Sara Ali Khan

B-Town heartthrob Varun Dhawan has spoken about what it was like working with Sara Ali Khan in their upcoming film, Coolie No 1.

The Student of the Year actor claimed that he was warned by Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan and Vicky Kaushal about working with the Kedarnath actor in the David Dhawan-directorial.

In a promo video for an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Dhawan can be heard saying: “Inke saath kam kar raha tha toh mujhe Ayushmann, Kartik, Vicky Kaushal, sabne message kiya tha (Ayushmann, Kartik, Vicky Kaushal all warned me about working with her).”

Upon being asked what the three A-listers had to say, Dhawan replied: “Ki bachke rehna (To beware of you).”

More From Bollywood:

Alia Bhatt wants people to stop asking her about marriage plans: ‘I am only 25!’

Alia Bhatt wants people to stop asking her about marriage plans: ‘I am only 25!’

Anil Kapoor remembers his father on 95th birth anniversary

Anil Kapoor remembers his father on 95th birth anniversary
Why Taapsee Pannu is fearful of going through a ‘purple patch’

Why Taapsee Pannu is fearful of going through a ‘purple patch’

Sussanne Khan refutes claims of her arrest after police raids nightclub

Sussanne Khan refutes claims of her arrest after police raids nightclub

Arjun Rampal to be summoned by NCB again after discrepancy in statement

Arjun Rampal to be summoned by NCB again after discrepancy in statement

Sara Ali Khan drops jaws in wedding gown

Sara Ali Khan drops jaws in wedding gown

Rakul Preet Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Rakul Preet Singh tests positive for COVID-19
Katrina Kaif extends support to mom’s school for lesser privileged children

Katrina Kaif extends support to mom’s school for lesser privileged children
Kareena Kapoor opens up about coping with her parents’ separation

Kareena Kapoor opens up about coping with her parents’ separation

Suhana Khan urges Disney to pave way for an Indian princess

Suhana Khan urges Disney to pave way for an Indian princess
Worst rhyme I've ever heard, says Akshay Kumar to Sara Ali Khan

Worst rhyme I've ever heard, says Akshay Kumar to Sara Ali Khan
Salman Khan shares first look of ‘Antim’ with Aayush Sharma

Salman Khan shares first look of ‘Antim’ with Aayush Sharma

Latest

view all