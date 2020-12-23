Can't connect right now! retry
End smuggling in 7 days or face punitive action: Sheikh Rasheed to petrol pump owners

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 23, 2020

  • Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed expects curbs on petrol smuggling to save govt approximately $2 billion
  • Says past efforts to stop smuggling of mobile phones and garments helped govt
  • Media campaign to be launched to create awareness on smuggling, says Sheikh Rasheed
  • People to be encouraged to report sale, smuggling, and use of illegal petrol

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Wednesday issued a warning to petrol pump owners to end the practice of smuggling within seven days or face strict punitive action, including revocation of licenses, APP reported.

Speaking about illegal trade that was undermining national economy, Sheikh Rasheed said he was optimistic that such a measure — an "important political decision" — alone would save the PTI-led government around $2 billion.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had tasked him to ensure that the sale of smuggled petrol across Pakistan ended immediately, the interior minister explained, while talking to the media after a meeting on anti-smuggling measures, especially pertaining to the oil industry.

The meeting — chaired by PM Imran Khan — was attended by the ministers of finance and maritime affairs, as well as PM's commerce adviser, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairperson, and senior officials.

Rasheed said the premier was appreciative of the FBR's role in curbing the smuggling of mobile phones into Pakistan in the past, thereby, saving revenue worth $2 billion and more by enforcing a check on smuggled garments.

It not only led to a growth in revenue but also boosted Pakistan's textile industry despite the coronavirus pandemic, he said, adding that a media campaign would be launched to create awareness among the masses.

That media campaign, Sheikh Rasheed added, would also encourage people to report sale, smuggling, and use of illegal petrol. If petrol pumps did not stop this practice, they would not be allowed to continue operations.

The federal minister added that PM Imran Khan had tasked the FBR to curb smuggling worth $7 billion that was eroding the national wealth.

