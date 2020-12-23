Mysterious gas kills two, affects 22 residents in Karachi's Keamari

Paramedics personnel shift a patient on a stretcher into the hospital after a gas leak killed 7 people and sickened dozens of others in a coastal residential area in Karachi, Pakistan, February 18, 2020. AFP/Rizwan Tabassum/File

Twenty-two people affected and two dead due to mysterious gas

The deceased had the same symptoms as people who were brought to the hospital in February

In February, soybean dust had killed over 10 people and affected 300 people

A mysterious gas leak has killed two and affected 22 residents of Karachi's Keamari area, Ziauddin Hospital's spokesperson said on Wednesday.



The two patients were in critical condition when they were brought to the hospital last night, the spokesperson said, adding that despite receiving immediate medical aid, they passed away.

The spokesperson said that both of the deceased had the same symptoms as the people who were brought to the hospital in February after soybean dust in the area had caused many residents to become ill.

According to the spokesperson, 22 patients have been brought to the hospital in the last two days and all of them are complaining of breathing problems.

The hospital official said that all of the patients were discharged after they were given medical attention.

In February, soybean dust had killed over 10 and affected 300 people.

A report compiled by the ICCBS at Karachi University found aeroallergen from soybean dust in blood samples collected from the people who died.

Meanwhile, Karachi Port Trusts' spokesperson said that the handling of soybean was done as per international standards, and it was not being done in the open air.

"If need be, we will issue photos of soybean handling," he added.