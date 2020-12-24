Taimur Ali Khan, 4, yells at paparazzi taking his photos: ‘Not allowed!’

Taimur's latest video has left fans in absolute awe as he ventured out with his mum Kareena Kapoor

B-Town power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's highly adored star child Taimur Ali Khan, has been under the limelight since he was born.

However, despite being only four years old, the toddler is still aware of the true meaning of consent and how the crazed reporters are “not allowed” to film or shoot him without permission.

His latest video has left fans in absolute awe as he ventured out with his mum yesterday but made sure to remind the photographers that they weren’t allowed to click his photos.

Breaking free from his mother’s grasp, Taimur could be seen running towards the paparazzi in the video and yelling: “Not allowed! Not allowed!”

His little rant was interrupted when Kareena chased him and forced him back inside, all the while the shutterbugs continued to click away.

Check out the video:







