Centre approved controversial census results despite MQM's reservations: Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD: Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said on Thursday that the federal government accepted the controversial 2017 census results despite MQM's reservations.



Speaking during a press conference in Islamabad, Siddiqui said in the census, the population of Sindh's major cities was shown to be 25% less than the actual count.

"Our doubts related to the inaccuracy of the 2017 census have proven to be true now," he said. "We had gone to courts to register our concerns even before the census had begun."

Siddiqui's comments came after the federal cabinet on Wednesday authorised the submission of the Sixth Population and Housing Census 2017 report for the final approval of the Council of Common Interests.

The cabinet also decided to bypass an agreement with the parliamentary leaders of the Senate to correct the highly controversial census 2017 results through a recount of the population in 5% randomly selected population blocks.

"We had formed a coalition with the government on the basis of the census," Siddiqui said. "Despite MQM's reservations against the results of the census, the federal government went ahead and approved it."

He also said that Prime Minister Imran Khan did not fulfil any of his promises with the MQM. "Why are we even part of the government, to begin with? Will people have to demand all their rights by taking to the streets?" he questioned.



He said that the people of Sindh's urban centres are upset after the government's decision to accept the inaccurate census results, adding that he fears the move might push people to disassociate themselves from the politics of this country.

"If they cannot count us correctly, who would they give us our rights," Siddiqui said. "It looks like we are left with no other option but to take to the streets. In Karachi, people younger than the age of 18 were not even counted."

He added that the government did not accept any of the demands put forward by the MQM despite making promises.

"We demand the govt form a judicial commission to probe the rigged census," he said. "Right now, we are standing with the government, but we also have the option to part ways because we cannot protest against the government while staying in a coalition with it."

Read more: PPP has a problem with Cabinet decision on 2017 Pakistan census

He said that the option to cooperate with the government has ended after the approval of the controversial census, adding that "census is a matter of life and death to [the people of Sindh's urban centre]."

Hinting at the Pakistan Democratic Movement, Siddiqui also clarified that his party is not going to become part of any alliances.

"The MQM stands with the people of Sindh and other Pakistanis as well," he concluded.

