PPP MNA Pir Noor Muhammad Shah Jillani dies from coronavirus

KARACHI: PPP MNA Pir Noor Muhammad Shah Jillani passed away on Thursday while battling coronavirus at a Karachi hospital, confirmed the party.

Jillani had been elected MNA from the NA-221 (Tharparkar-I) constituency in the general elections 2018. He was also elected from the NA-230 (Tharparkar-II) constituency during the 2013 general elections.

He received 61,903 votes and defeated Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to win the election.

He also contested elections from the Pakistan Muslim League's (F) ticket from the NA-228 (Umerkot) constituency in the 2008 general elections but lost the seat to Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur.