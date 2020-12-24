PPP MNA Pir Noor Muhammad Shah Jillani dies from coronavirus

Can't connect right now! retry
Imtiaz Hussain

IHImtiaz Hussain

Thursday Dec 24, 2020

PPP MNA Pir Noor Muhammad Shah Jillani. — Geo.tv 
  • Noor Muhammad Shah Jillani passes away from coronavirus 
  • Jillani was elected MNA in the 2018 general elections from NA-221 Tharparkar-I constituency 
  • He was elected MNA from the PPP's ticket during the 2013 general elections by defeating Shah Mahmood Qureshi

KARACHI: PPP MNA Pir Noor Muhammad Shah Jillani passed away on Thursday while battling coronavirus at a Karachi hospital, confirmed the party. 

Jillani had been elected MNA from the NA-221 (Tharparkar-I) constituency in the general elections 2018. He was also elected from the NA-230 (Tharparkar-II) constituency during the 2013 general elections. 

He received 61,903 votes and defeated Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to win the election. 

He also contested elections from the Pakistan Muslim League's (F) ticket from the NA-228 (Umerkot) constituency in the 2008 general elections but lost the seat to Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur.

