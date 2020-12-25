Christian community celebrates Christmas across Pakistan

People pray during a Christmas eve service at St Andrew's Church, as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Karachi, Pakistan, December 25, 2020. Photo: Reuters

Special prayers held in churches across country

President Arif Alvi, PM Imran Khan felicitated Christian community

PM Imran urges people to follow COVID-19 SOPs

KARACHI: Christian community in Pakistan and around the world is celebrating the Christmas today.

Special prayers are being held in churches across the country with the Christian community also holding special prayers for the solidarity and prosperity of Pakistan.

Both President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan felicitated the Christian community and observed that Jesus Christ as a Messenger of Allah is venerable not only to Christians but also to Muslims.

"All citizens of the country enjoy the freedom of religion and worship under the constitution," said President Alvi

Meanwhile, PM Imran in his message said the government is dedicated to preserve the sanctity of existence and equality of opportunities enjoyed by all Pakistanis including minorities.

"Minorities are actively contributing to the development and prosperity of the country without any hindrance," said PM Imran

PM Imran also wished the a Happy Christmas to the Christian citizens of the country on twitter as well and urged them to observe COVID-19 SOPs.

"Wishing all our Christian citizens a very Happy Christmas. Please stay safe by observing COVID 19 SOPs," said PM Imran.