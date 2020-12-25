Nation celebrates Quaid-i-Azam’s birth anniversary with tradition zeal

The cadets of Pakistan Military Academy Kakul cadets took over guard duties at the Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum. File photo

PM Imran Khan urges nation to follow Quaid-e-Azam’s footsteps in all walks of life

Special events are arranged on the day to highlight and promote ideas and views of the Quaid-e-Azam.

A change of guard ceremony took place at the Mazar-e-Quaid during which Pakistan Military Academy Kakul cadets took over guard duties from the Pakistan Air Force.

ISLAMABAD: The nation is celebrating the birth anniversary of the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, today with all the traditional zeal and fervour.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born on December 25, 1876, in Karachi. The birthday is a public holiday and the national flag is hoisted on principal government buildings throughout the country.

The day dawned with special prayers for the security, progress, and prosperity of the country.

Various activities will be held in government and private organisations to shed light on Quaid-e-Azam’s lifelong political struggle and his guiding principles of unity, faith, and discipline.

The celebrations would be aimed at educating the youth about the Quaid’s vision and Pakistan’s ideology.

A change of guard ceremony took place at the Mazar-e-Quaid during which Pakistan Military Academy Kakul cadets took over guard duties from the Pakistan Air Force.

Several people from all walks of life would visit the tomb to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam for the services he rendered for the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent.

A lawyer and politician, Jinnah served as leader of the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan’s independence on 14 August 1947, then as Pakistan’s first Governor-General until his death September 11, 1948.

President, PM pay homage to Quaid

President Dr Arif Alvi while paying rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his role in the creation of a separate homeland for Muslims of the sub-continent has reaffirmed the nation’s pledge to follow his ideals to make Pakistan a strong and prosperous country.

The president said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah propounded the two-nation theory, championed the rights of minorities, and declared that members of every community will be treated as citizens of Pakistan with equal rights, privileges and obligations and that minorities will be safeguarded and protected.

“Today, we reaffirm our commitment to building a state that respects the diversity of its people and provides equal opportunities to its citizens irrespective of their religion, caste, creed or colour,” he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan, while paying rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his role in the creation of Pakistan, has urged the nation to pay a befitting homage to “our great Quaid” by following his footsteps in all walks of lives.

The prime minister said that in the modern history of mankind, there were a few people who garnered such wide popularity as our Quaid did. “He is a role model not merely for us but Muslims of the whole world because of the universal vision he instilled in the creation of Pakistan.