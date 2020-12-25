Can't connect right now! retry
John Abraham sustains injuries on sets of ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’

Bollywood star John Abraham sustained injuries on the sets of his upcoming film Satyamev Jayate 2 on Thursday.

According to Indian media, the Dhoom actor injured himself while doing an action stunt on the first day of the shoot in Varanasi.

Abraham, who essays a role of a cop, hurt his finger while enacting the action scene and was rushed to a local hospital.

Fans of John reached hospital shortly after the news of his injury spread.

The actor recently arrived in Varanasi from Luckknow after shooting for nearly two months there.

Satyamev Jayate 2, directed by Milap Zaveri, will be released in May 2021.

