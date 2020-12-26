Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Dec 26 2020
By
Web Desk

'Angry' Chaman man shoots two sons

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 26, 2020

Representational image.  — Photo: File
  • Father fled the scene after shooting dead sons, say sources in Levies
  • Investigation has been initiated; suspect to be caught soon, say sources

An "angry" father shot and killed his two sons in Balochistan's Qilla Abdullah District, sources in Levies said Saturday.

The nature of the dispute is not yet known.

The father, after the incident — that took place in Chaman, a town near the Pak-Afghan border town — fled the scene, said sources.

The Levies sources said that the bodies of the deceased were shifted to a hospital for post-mortem.

They further added that an investigation had been initiated and raids were being conducted to arrest the suspect at the earliest.



