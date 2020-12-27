Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Dec 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt spends Christmas 2020 with Ranbir Kapoor and future in-laws

Alia Bhatt shared how she rung in Christmas with her future in-laws, the Kapoor family

Things are heating up pretty quickly between Alia Bhatt and boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. 

The duo was seen celebrating Christmas along with their each other's families. 

On Saturday, Alia starlet posted an endearing photo with sister Shaheen on Instagram revealing how the duo spent the holiday season.

Twinning in black, the two sisters hugged each other warmly, with a Christmas tree at the back.

The second snap shows the actress and Ranbir posing for the camera alongside the entire Bhatt clan.

Lastly, Alia also shared how she rung in Christmas with her future in-laws, the Kapoor family.

The power photo consisted of Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, their parents, as well as Ranbir's cousins and their better halves.



