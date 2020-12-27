PPP to host Opposition leaders for Benazir Bhutto's 13th death anniversary in Larkana today

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will receive the leaders from other political parties at the place of the party rally. Photo: Geo. tv/File

LARKANA: The PPP is all set to host Opposition leaders for slain former prime minister Benazir Bhutto's 13th death anniversary at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh today.

The visit of the Opposition leaders comes as the PDM prepares for phase two of its anti-government drive.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz reached Naudero House, Larkana last night where she, along with her delegation, were received by Bilawal Bhutto and Aseefa Bhutto.

PPP leaders Faryal Talpur and Sherry Rehman also joined the PPP delegation in welcoming the PML-N leader.

The PML-N delegation included Captain (retd) Safdar, Pervez Rashid, Maryam Aurangzeb, Muhammad Zubair, Muftah Ismail, and Shah Muhammad Shah.