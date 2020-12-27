Can't connect right now! retry
PPP to host Opposition leaders for Benazir Bhutto's 13th death anniversary in Larkana today

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 27, 2020

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will receive the leaders from other political parties at the place of the party rally. Photo: Geo. tv/File
  • Bilawal had invited Opposition leaders to attend Benazir Bhutto's 13th death anniversary at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.
  • After the meeting, a dinner in honour of PDM leaders will be hosted at Bhutto House, Naudero.
  • PDM leaders will visit the mausoleum of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to pay their respects to the slain former prime minister.

LARKANA: The PPP is all set to host Opposition leaders for slain former prime minister Benazir Bhutto's 13th death anniversary at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh today. 

Read more: Maryam Nawaz takes playful 'sandwiches' swipe at Pervaiz Rashid on way to Sukkur

The visit of the Opposition leaders comes as the PDM prepares for phase two of its anti-government drive.

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will receive leaders from other political parties at the venue. The PDM leaders will visit the mausoleum of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to pay their respects. 

After the meeting, a dinner in honour of PDM leaders will be hosted at Bhutto House, Naudero.

Read more: Maryam Nawaz to address PML-N workers in Sukkur today

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz reached Naudero House, Larkana last night where she, along with her delegation, were received by Bilawal Bhutto and Aseefa Bhutto.

PPP leaders Faryal Talpur and Sherry Rehman also joined the PPP delegation in welcoming the PML-N leader. 

The PML-N delegation included Captain (retd) Safdar, Pervez Rashid, Maryam Aurangzeb, Muhammad Zubair, Muftah Ismail, and Shah Muhammad Shah.

